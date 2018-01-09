4 area school districts named to AP honor roll

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Four Westmoreland County school districts are among 43 in the state recognized for increasing student access to advanced placement courses while maintaining or improving the rate of student scores of three or higher on an AP exam.

Norwin, Belle Vernon Area, Franklin Regional and Hempfield Area made the 8th Annual AP District Honor Roll sponsored by the College Board, the New York-based non-profit that helps students prepare for college. Its programs and services include the SAT exam and the Advanced Placement Program.

Laurel Highlands in Fayette County and Avonworth and Moon Area in Allegheny County were among other districts in the region to receive the recognition.

The College Board said 447 school districts in the United States and Canada also were recognized for student achievement.

Tim Kotch, Norwin's assistant superintendent for secondary education, told the school board this week that Norwin has 15 AP courses. It is the third consecutive year that Norwin has made the AP honor roll.

School districts are recognized by the College Board for the AP honor roll based on the examination of three years of data. The board considers increased participation/access to AP courses by at least four percent in larger districts and at least six percent in medium-sized districts.

The districts selected for the honor roll also must have increased or maintained the percentage of African American and Hispanic/Latino students taking the exams and increased or maintained the percentage of those students scoring three or higher on at least one AP exam.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.