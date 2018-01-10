Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Youngwood traffic stop for expired inspection results in drug charges

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, 10:42 a.m.
A traffic stop for an expired inspection sticker Tuesday resulted in the arrest of a Youngwood man and the confiscation of a suitcase containing more than a pound of marijuana and a cache of drug paraphernalia.

Kyle J. Welts, 20, is charged by state police in Greensburg with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, careless driving and driving with an expired inspection certificate.

Trooper Zachary Ochap said he pulled over Welts, who was driving a 2005 Dodge Neon north along Route 119 near Burton Avenue about 10 a.m. because the car had an expired inspection sticker.

When Ochap made contact with Welts, he immediately smelled marijuana from inside the vehicle, the trooper reported in an affidavit of probable cause.

“I asked him how much marijuana he had in the car; he said he had a little bit,” Ochap wrote.

Ochap said he searched the car and found a gray luggage bag in the back seat containing multiple vacuum-sealed bags of suspected marijuana, three smaller bags of marijuana, and multiple opened vacuum-seal bags that contained marijuana residue.

A separate drawstring bookbag in the trunk was confiscated along with a shoebox containing the drug paraphernalia including several glass bongs, marijuana smoking pipes, a digital scale and marijuana grinder, Ochap said.

A preliminary hearing will be scheduled before Bompiani.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

