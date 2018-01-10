Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

'Strange Inheritance' to give Reduction a moment in the sun

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, 11:51 a.m.
David Stawovy and his three sibilings inherited the former company town for the American Reduction Co. in South Huntingdon in 2017. The Reduction, Pa., real estate listing will be featured in the Fox Business Network show 'Strange Inheritance' at 9 p.m. Jan. 16.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Open fields and houses sit on 75 acres of the former company town for the American Reduction Co., in South Huntingdon Township, on Monday, March 20, 2017. David Stawovy and his three siblings inherited the property from their parents and have put the property up for sale.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A Scottdale man is hoping that some national TV exposure will generate renewed interest in “the town that garbage built.”

The former company town of Reduction, including 19 single-family dwellings, is listed for sale with Howard Hanna, but so far has no takers.

David Stawovy inherited the 75-acre property from his father but wants to sell it as one unit for $1.5 million and share the proceeds with his three siblings.

At 9 p.m. Tuesday, the unusual listing will be featured on the Fox Business Network show “Strange Inheritance,” hosted by Jamie Colby.

Colby and a camera crew traveled to Westmoreland County in May 2017 to interview Stawovy and film the property, which overlooks the Youghiogheny River in South Huntingdon.

The “Our Town” episode is one of four selected to launch the show's fourth season.

Stawovy said he first heard about “Strange Inheritance” while watching a Steelers game last year. In the commercial, Colby encouraged viewers to email their stories of unusual inheritances.

“Within two days, they called,” he said.

Stawovy said the listing has received some interest but no serious offers. A nonprofit organization that helps troubled youths has been unable to raise enough money for the down payment, he said.

“They did make an offer, but the up-front is not enough,” he said. “If this property works for them, then all well and good.”

Reduction the “town” is named for the American Reduction Co., which used to process garbage from Pittsburgh on the site in the 1930s.

Before it opened its own facility in 1936, the city paid American Reduction to accept its garbage by rail. Everything from tin cans to animal carcasses was “reduced” under high heat and turned into products such as soap and fertilizer.

The property, known as Amelia R. Stawovy Estates, was once home to an estimated 400 American Reduction employees. Some of the 28 houses were razed. What remains is an odd assortment of single-family homes, utility buildings and yellow tile cottages.

Stawovy's father, John, bought the property in 1948 for $10,000. He died in 2014, leaving the property to his son, who has been the caretaker and “mayor” for years.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

