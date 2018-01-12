Hempfield car dealer to get high school diploma just before 90th birthday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Frank Schimizzi has sold thousands of cars.

He's traveled around the world.

He built a successful car dealership and life for generations of his family.

And he did it all without a high school diploma.

“In all honesty, it was something I missed,” said the Hempfield man, who's approaching his 90th birthday. “I really did miss the fact that I didn't finish high school, and I'd have loved to go to college.”

That will change Monday.

Schimizzi, the founder of Hillview Motors in Hempfield, will be awarded a diploma from Kiski Area School District. He left school at age 15 to help on his family's farm after three of his brothers joined the armed forces during World War II.

About 40 family members are expected to witness the honor at Monday's school board meeting.

“I was kind of tickled that my kids and grandkids and great-grandkids get to see their ‘Big Pappy' finally get through high school,” Schimizzi said.

Kiski Superintendent Tim Scott said he is looking forward to filling in the gap of Schimizzi's accomplishments.

“It's going to be an honor for us to do this for him,” Scott said.

As a young boy, Schimizzi spent time working on the Apollo-area family farm, at first picking strawberries and later waking up at 5 a.m. to care for dairy cows and hauling 5-gallon milk containers. When his brothers went away to war, there was more responsibility that sometimes caused him to be late or absent from Washington Township High School, which is now part of the Kiski district.

“In my eyes, I didn't really have a problem until June” of his sophomore year, Schimizzi recalled.

Even though he had good grades, Schimizzi had 37 absences and needed to go to summer school to pass 10th grade, he remembered the principal telling him. Making up the days would be a hardship because he was needed on the farm, and Schimizzi was permitted to quit school.

That decision hasn't hindered him.

Schimizzi was stationed in Germany during the Korean War with the Army. He passed a GED test and married Rosemary, his late wife of 59 years.

He became parts manager of a Studebaker dealer in Greensburg and, later, a car salesman there before opening Westmoreland Auto Sales. He and brother Joe started Hillview Motors in 1961 in a small lot across from what is now Primanti Bros. and Aldi in Hempfield.

Schimizzi had found what he loved to do.

“I knew that I could be successful in the car business,” he said, laughing and adding that it “might be in our genes.”

He later expanded the lot to its current location on Route 30 near Westmoreland Mall. He served as president and general manager for more than 30 years, during that time receiving many accolades from then-American Motors Corp. and later Chrysler and Jeep.

Now, after Schimizzi's retirement in 1993, Hillview Motors is managed by three of his five children. Four grandchildren also work there.

“We're thrilled, elated, that he's going to be receiving his diploma, knowing it's something he's always wanted,” said his grandson Matt Schimizzi, a Greensburg attorney.

Lois Blum made the request to the school district after spending a weekend with her dad. She rounded up his Army discharge papers for the school district and surprised him on Christmas Day with the emotional news in front of the whole family.

Education was always important growing up in the Schimizzi household, she said.

“He always made it our choice, but he made it a point to say, ‘to pass up this opportunity would not be a good thing to do,' ” Blum recalled.

Schimizzi didn't let his lack of opportunity stop him.

“The Schimizzi family is forever indebted to Mr. Tim Scott, Kiski Area School District superintendent; Mr. Chad Roland, high school principal; and the entire school board for making our father's wish come true,” said son Paul Schimizzi, Hillview Motors president.

Finally getting his hands on that piece of paper will be a great moment for Schimizzi, who said math was his favorite subject.

“It means an awful lot to me,” he said.

He's also looking forward to getting his hands on something else for his 90th birthday on Jan. 31 — a red convertible.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.