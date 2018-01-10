Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Penn Township man left shivering dog outside during cold spell, police say

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, 12:45 p.m.

Updated 24 minutes ago

A Penn Township man was charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty Tuesday after police found his dog shivering outside Friday when the high temperature was in the single digits.

Police were called to Altman Road at 10:30 a.m. Friday and found a brown and white dog curled up inside a wooden doghouse, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The dog had no food and its water was frozen, police said.

“I observed the dog's fur to be dirty, disheveled and to have mange on all four of its legs,” Officer Robert Broome wrote in the complaint.

The temperature was 5 degrees with wind chills below zero, Broome wrote in the complaint.

Gerald Albert Higgins, 74, told police that the 16-year-old dog, Ginger, had been in the yard since Thursday at 9 p.m. and that the animal “loves it outside.”

When Higgins came to the door to talk to the officer, the dog ran to the house and scratched at the door, police said. He was permitted to keep the animal.

“He agreed to bring the dog in and care properly for the dog,” said Penn Township Police Chief John Otto.

A phone number listed for Higgins was out of service. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

A Feb. 13 preliminary hearing is set. A summons is being mailed.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

