Westmoreland

Athletic group objects to field use fee hike

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, 12:24 a.m.

Irwin's new fee structure for using the borough's parks could cost a Norwin athletic association several thousand dollars more in the upcoming baseball season unless an adjustment is made in the money the borough charges, league representatives told Irwin officials Wednesday.

The Norwin Community Athletic Association might have to pay between $5,000 and $8,000 just to use the Penglyn Park fields for its spring baseball season this season, Brent Helphenstine, vice-president of the athletic association, told Irwin Council. The athletic group, which serves several hundred youngsters residing in the Norwin School District boundaries, paid the borough just $3,400 last year for using the field at Irwin Park and fields at Penglyn Park for both the spring and fall seasons, Helphenstine said.

“We want to address council's need. We want to be a good neighbor,” said Mike Kugler, association president. The want a clarification of the fee structure., he added

The borough's recreation committee will review the fee structure and meet with athletic association representatives, said Rick Burdelski, council president.

Burdelski said he wants to resolve the issue by March.

The new fee structure for recreation fields that borough council adopted last year as part of the 2018 budget was patterned after the fees levied by North Huntingdon for similar use of its fields, said Valerie Morton, borough manager.

Irwin will charge $25 per three-hour time slot for the field at Irwin Park and a per term fee for using the fields at Pengyln Park this year. North Huntingdon charged $200 per time slot for spring baseball and $100 per time slot for fall baseball. The tournament fee is $100 per team.

Helphenstine said that North Huntingdon's fee structure looks very different. Mike Kugler, athletic association president, said the organization seeks fees more consistent with those of North Huntingdon.

“The per team fee has a huge impact,” Helphenstine said.

In addition to the fees it pays, Helphenstine said the association does put in a “significant amount of money” to maintain and improve the fields and dugouts.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

