Beloved former Penguin Marc-Andre Fleury named to NHL All-Star roster as a Knight

Ex-Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury — the three-time Stanley Cup winner who helped save the team last season and was shipped out of town via the expansion draft over the summer — was named to the NHL's All-Star Game roster on Wednesday despite playing just 12 games this season.

But in those 12 games as a Las Vegas Golden Knight, Fleury has proven his worth.

The Las Vegas Sun reported Wednesday that Fleury's record is 9-2-1. He has the best save percentage (.945) and goals against average (1.73) among netminders in the league who have at least 12 starts, the news outlet reported.

"I didn't expect this because I haven't played too many games this year," Fleury told the Sun. "I'm excited because it's always a nice honor to be a part of. I just feel like there's so many great players around the league and they only pick a few. It's an honor to be a part of those guys. It's part of the excitement of the All-Star game."

Fleury was selected for the game's roster twice during his 13 years in Pittsburgh.

Whatta duo! Marc-Andre Fleury & James Neal will represent the Golden Knights at the 2018 #NHLAllStar Game More: https://t.co/WUjRSUaulz pic.twitter.com/ahbCjhSh03 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 10, 2018

Those few players include former teammates. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby and defenseman Kris Letang were named to the All-Star Game roster. Golden Knight and former Penguin forward James Neal made the team, too.

It's Fleury's first selection to the game since 2015 .

"This wouldn't be happening without the help of all of my teammates," Fleury told the Las Vegas Sun on Wednesday. "They've helped me look good throughout the season. I thank them for that."

All-Star Game festivities will take place in Tampa Bay on Jan 26-28.

Fleury won three Stanley Cups with the Penguins and was selected this summer by the Las Vegas Golden Knights in an expansion draft.

He led the Golden Knights to a 2-1 win over the Penguins in Las Vegas on Dec. 14. He will make his return to Pittsburgh on Feb. 6 for a game at PPG Paints Arena.

Crying... Fleury playing for the Pacific my heart can't handle this https://t.co/Iewpp9yoKc — Hannah Moonis (@mannahhoonis) January 11, 2018

@NHL @penguins @GoldenKnights as a Pens fan, I couldn't be more happy to see MAF on the All Star Roster, attended the first Pens game in Vegas to see the Stanley Cup Champs, which includes Marc Andre Fleury — WILLIAM SIMONE (@wilsimone1) January 11, 2018

Even though Marc-Andre Fleury and James Neal play for the #Vegas Golden Knights, it is still cool to see them named to the 2018 #NHL all-star festivities. — Mark Hansen (@Hansen_Mark1981) January 11, 2018

