Westmoreland

Beloved former Penguin Marc-Andre Fleury named to NHL All-Star roster as a Knight

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, 8:15 a.m.
Vegas' Marc-Andre Fleury plays against the Coyotes on Oct. 10, 2017.
Vegas' Marc-Andre Fleury plays against the Coyotes on Oct. 10, 2017.

Ex-Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury — the three-time Stanley Cup winner who helped save the team last season and was shipped out of town via the expansion draft over the summer — was named to the NHL's All-Star Game roster on Wednesday despite playing just 12 games this season.

But in those 12 games as a Las Vegas Golden Knight, Fleury has proven his worth.

The Las Vegas Sun reported Wednesday that Fleury's record is 9-2-1. He has the best save percentage (.945) and goals against average (1.73) among netminders in the league who have at least 12 starts, the news outlet reported.

"I didn't expect this because I haven't played too many games this year," Fleury told the Sun. "I'm excited because it's always a nice honor to be a part of. I just feel like there's so many great players around the league and they only pick a few. It's an honor to be a part of those guys. It's part of the excitement of the All-Star game."

Fleury was selected for the game's roster twice during his 13 years in Pittsburgh.

Those few players include former teammates. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby and defenseman Kris Letang were named to the All-Star Game roster. Golden Knight and former Penguin forward James Neal made the team, too.

It's Fleury's first selection to the game since 2015 .

"This wouldn't be happening without the help of all of my teammates," Fleury told the Las Vegas Sun on Wednesday. "They've helped me look good throughout the season. I thank them for that."

All-Star Game festivities will take place in Tampa Bay on Jan 26-28.

Fleury won three Stanley Cups with the Penguins and was selected this summer by the Las Vegas Golden Knights in an expansion draft.

He led the Golden Knights to a 2-1 win over the Penguins in Las Vegas on Dec. 14. He will make his return to Pittsburgh on Feb. 6 for a game at PPG Paints Arena.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

