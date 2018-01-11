Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Dek hockey referee allegedly punched by player in Murrysville, police say

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, 9:24 a.m.
A dek hockey rink.
Brian F. Henry | Trib Total Media
A dek hockey rink.

A Jeannette man allegedly punched a dek hockey referee last month after a game at Murrysville SportZone, according to police.Authorities said that a male referee stopped a Dec. 26 game at 10 p.m. at the sports complex after the teams got into an altercation. Several of the players were upset and began yelling at the referees who sat in a penalty box while the teams exited the rink, police said.

Bradley Richard Jones, 29, allegedly punched the referee in the face and tried to do the same to another official, Murrysville Officer Jeffrey MacIntosh said in a criminal complaint. The victim's face was red when police arrived.

Video surveillance of the alleged incident was obtained by investigators.Jones is charged with assault on a sports official and harassment. The charges were filed Wednesday and have been sent by summons.

A phone number for him could not be located. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

A Feb. 13 preliminary hearing is set.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

