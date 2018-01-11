Latrobe man accused of selling heroin in Greensburg hospital maternity ward to stand trial

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Latrobe man will stand trial on charges he sold heroin in the Excela Health Westmoreland hospital maternity ward room where people were visiting his newborn daughter last Oct. 19.

Cody Hulse, 25, waived his scheduled preliminary hearing Thursday before retired District Judge James Albert in Greensburg on charges of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of children.

Hulse, who was dressed in blue prison fatigues and secured in shackles and handcuffs, kept his head bowed and declined comment on the case as he was led into the court office by sheriff's deputies.

Hulse was arrested by Greensburg Police after city Det. John Swank stopped a vehicle on North Main Street in Greensburg and found heroin and paraphernalia. The occupants told Swank they had just bought the drugs from Hulse at the Greensburg hospital where Hulse's girlfriend had given birth earlier in the day.

Swank reported in an affidavit of probable cause they went to the maternity room and confronted Hulse, who acknowledged selling the drugs and who had heroin in his pocket. Police confiscated 34 stamp bags of suspected heroin marked “Final Call” an a hypodermid needle and two caps.

Police say Hulse's girlfriend, the baby's mother, told them she didn't know about the drug deals.

Albert remanded Hulse to the Westmoreland County Prison where he has been held on $100,000 bail since his arrest.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.