Grinch steals cat rescue items from Ninth Life Rescue Center donation box

A Grinch may have stolen a holiday box for collecting donated items for a Greensburg-based cat rescue, but founder Jen Johnson said the episode has generated online support for the Ninth Life Rescue Center.

Johnson said the theft was discovered after the New Year's holiday, when a volunteer arrived to collect the box at the Tractor Supply store in Unity and found the wrapped, 2-by-4-foot container was gone.

Both the store and its patrons typically drop cat food and other items in the box during annual holiday drives, Johnson said. All this season's donations weren't lost, as the group had emptied items from the box on Christmas Eve, she said.

Inquiries at the Latrobe store were referred to a corporate spokesperson, who didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Tuesday, Johnson posted a plea on her organization's Facebook page and on the Across Westmoreland website, asking the culprit to return the modified wardrobe box so it can be used again next year.

“It's just sad to steal from homeless pets,” she wrote. “If you needed animal supplies or food that badly we would have given it to you. We help people all the time in those situations.”

“I just wanted the box back,” she said, pointing out it cost $12 for the small group.

Others responded with support to Johnson's posts.

“People have offered to send donations, and it's been wonderful,” she said.

Johnson on Wednesday created an online Amazon wish list of items donors could purchase and received at least four donations by midday Thursday.

Johnson said Ninth Life has about 50 cats placed in foster homes in Westmoreland, Fayette and Washington counties and is hoping to raise funds for a central shelter. It also is working to gain nonprofit status, she said.

“We take cats that are more difficult to place,” she said, including animals that are older, ill or aggressive.

"We're always looking for foster homes," she said.