Man scuffles with Greensburg Police at apartment, held on $175,000 bond

An Indiana County man who allegedly threatened an ex-girlfriend's male friend with a knife last month got into a scuffle with several Greensburg Police officers Monday when he returned to the apartment and was taken into custody.

Davin T. Redfield, 25, of Blairsville, was arraigned Thursday on multiple counts of aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, stalking, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct in connection with two incidents on Dec. 29 and another Monday.

Redfield, formerly of Jeannette, was taken into custody Monday at his ex-girlfriend's apartment on Luzerne Street with the assistance of the city's K9 officer, Falco, after he became combative with city police and sheriff's deputies who were assisting with the 10:15 p.m. incident, according to criminal complaints filed by Patrolman Justin Scalzo, .

Police said Redfield's ex-girlfriend reported on Dec. 29 that he had appeared outside her apartment and attempted to stab a male friend. She alleges he texted her multiple threatening messages, according to court documents.

The woman told police she recently was granted a protection from abuse order against Redfield.

Redfield had fled the area before police arrived after the initial incident.

On Monday, the woman again called police to the apartment and reported she received more threatening text messages from Redfield, who claimed he knew she was at home.

Officers found Redfield in a nearby apartment where he became combative, according to court documents.

After Redfield was placed in the police cruiser, he tried to kick out the back window and kicked the seat, Scalzo reported in the affidavit.

Scalzo said Redfield kicked him in the knee as officers tried to restrain him again in the back seat of the police cruiser, and resisted a third time as he was placed in a holding cell in city hall to be processed.

Redfield had a fresh cast on his left arm when he appeared in court for arraignment Thursday before retired District Judge James Albert in Greensburg. He told Albert he suffered a “fractured left wrist” during the melee with police.

Police also charged Redfield with aggravated assault of a nurse at Excela Health Westmoreland hospital in Greensburg, where he was treated early Tuesday.

Albert set Redfield's bond at $175,000 and ordered him held in the county prison, pending a preliminary hearing Jan. 25 before District Judge Chris Flanigan in Greensburg.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer.