Official: Workers sparked minor blaze at Jeannette church

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Damage reportedly was minimal when a fire broke out shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday at S.S. Cyril and Methodius Orthodox Church in Jeannette.

The fire was sparked accidentally by workers heating up material as they applied it to the roof of the church on Scott Avenue, according to Captain Joe Matijevic of the Jeannette Fire Department.

There were initial reports of heavy smoke showing from the church steeple. Matijevic said firefighters quickly attacked the blaze from inside the church before quelling it on the exterior of the structure. Relatively little water was required to douse the flames, he said.

Sophie Daniels, wife of Rev. Lawrence Daniels, was working on paperwork to start a GoFundMe campaign with church administrator Dan Henry when they got the call about the fire.

Like many area churches, S.S. Cyril and Methodius Orthodox Church is struggling to maintain membership and raise money, Daniels said. The church is in need of funds to help pay for ongoing renovations to the roof.

The red tin roof and bright blue cupulas, which stand out against the clusters of homes in the Jeannette neighborhood, were repaired between 2015 and 2016. But that round of renovations didn't do much to solve problems with the leaky, crumbling roof, Daniels said.

The firm currently hired by the church is working to repair rot and other damage.

Daniels said she's not sure what will happen next.

"We have no idea. I'm hopeful that the people doing the roof, that their insurance covers it," she said.

"We've got to get it covered because this weekend is rain and snow," Daniels said.

According to its website, the parish was founded in 1909 by Russian families. The current brick church was constructed in 1915 and underwent total renovation of its interior and exterior in 1980. The church is wired with smoke detectors, which automatically alert the fire department when triggered, Daniels said.

"Things happen, there's a reason for it," the Rev. Daniels said.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news. Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.