Three motorists head to hospital after two-car crash

They were flown to a Pittsburgh trauma center from a landing zone at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, according to Lloydsville Fire Department Captain Jim Jellison. 

A woman inside the second car, a Ford Focus that had heavy front-end damage, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, while the other occupant, a man, refused treatment, Jellison said. Further information about those injured was unavailable. 

State police said the vehicles collided as the Pontiac pulled from a stop sign on College Drive and the Ford was headed north on Route 981. 

The highway was closed between Terry Way, near Route 30, and Monastery Drive. 

Jellison said many of the fire units that arrived at the wreck were released to respond to a house fire in the Unity. 

Staff writer Paul Peirce contributed.

A section of Route 981 just south of Latrobe was closed Thursday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash, according to Westmoreland County dispatchers. A section of Route 981 was closed.

State police and firefighters respond to a two-car crash Jan. 11, 2018 at Route 981 and College Drive in Unity that sent three motorists to area hospitals. A section of Route 981 was closed. The Frazer police station is located in the mall. 