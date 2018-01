Three motorists head to hospital after two-car crash

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Three motorists were taken to area hospitals for treatment following a two-car crash Thursday afternoon that closed a section of Route 981 just south of Latrobe.

A man and woman were extricated from a Pontiac Vibe that came to rest facing the east berm of the highway in the wreck that occurred about 4 p.m. at the intersection of College Drive in Unity. They were flown to a Pittsburgh trauma center from a landing zone at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, according to Lloydsville Fire Department Captain Jim Jellison.

A woman inside the second car, a Ford Focus that had heavy front-end damage, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, while the other occupant, a man, refused treatment, Jellison said. Further information about those injured was unavailable.

State police said the vehicles collided as the Pontiac pulled from a stop sign on College Drive and the Ford was headed north on Route 981.

The highway was closed between Terry Way, near Route 30, and Monastery Drive.

Jellison said many of the fire units that arrived at the wreck were released to respond to a house fire in the Unity.

Staff writer Paul Peirce contributed.