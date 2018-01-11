Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Wstbound lanes of I-70 reopen in Rostraver after crash

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, 5:24 p.m.
Rostraver Central Fire Department
Both westbound lanes of Interstate 70 in Rostraver Township were closed following an accident involving a tractor trailer and a minivan, according to Westmoreland County dispatchers.
Traffic backup on I-70 westbound Thursday near the Smithton exit.
Pete Polando
Traffic backup on I-70 westbound Thursday near the Smithton exit.

Updated 7 hours ago

Both lanes of Interstate 70 westbound in Rostraver Township were closed for several hours Thursday after a tractor-trailer and minivan accident under the bridge that carries Route 51 over the interstate, according to state police and Westmoreland County 911.

No injuries were reported in the 4:02 p.m. accident, state police at Belle Vernon said.

The crash caused a massive traffic backlog, dispatchers said. One lane of the interstate reopened by 6:45 p.m. and the other lane reopened shortly afterwards.

Additional details were not available.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.