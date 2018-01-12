Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Cheese for pierogies, bingo tickets stolen from Derry Township church

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 9:39 a.m.
State police are looking for help nabbing a cheese and bingo thief.

The Assumption of Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Derry Township reported that someone took 15 pounds of cheese to be used for making pierogies, numerous bingo bags and instant bingo tickets from the Ukrainian Catholic church, according to a news release.

Church secretary Brenda Androstic said she noticed that some bingo-related items went missing from a small storage room after a Dec. 2 bingo was canceled.

“There was obviously a key. The church was not broken into, but it was accessed,” she said.

The church has for many years used bingos as fundraisers.

“That was their main fundraiser ... because it was so profitable,” Androstic said.

But in recent years, attendance has dropped, she said.

“The option of having a weekly bingo is not really on the table because you need volunteers,” Androstic said.

Now, church officials are planning other options, such as pierogie and ethnic food sales, as ways to raise money. But volunteers are sorely needed to help with those events.

Information about the reported theft was released by investigators late Thursday. Anyone with information about the missing items is asked to call state police at 724-832-3288.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

