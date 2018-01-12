McKeesport man's sentencing for fatal shooting delayed by medical records battle

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A legal battle over medical records will have to be decided before a sentencing hearing is convened later this year for a McKeesport man convicted more than a year ago of first-degree murder for a fatal shooting at a New Stanton hotel.

Westmoreland County prosecutors on Friday asked that a judge reconsider a ruling issued last month that allowed the defense lawyer for Christopher Smarr to keep private findings of a psychological review that could be used to argue for a lesser sentence.

Assistant District Attorney Adam Barr claimed in court documents that prosecutors were never given an opportunity to argue against the judge's order, issued Dec. 14 by Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio.

Smarr, now 20, was convicted first-degree murder , second-degree murder and other offenses in connection with the 2015 death of Brandon Gray, 31, of New Kensington at the Garden Inn hotel in New Stanton.

Prosecutors contended Smarr purchased $950 of crack from Gray in a guest room, then followed him down a hallway and demanded the return of the money. When Gray refused, Smarr shot him in the chest, according to prosecutors.

Smarr was 17 at the time of his arrest and is not eligible for a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. Although that sentence is not mandatory for defendants convicted of crimes they committed as juveniles, prosecutors said they will seek that penalty.

The defense is expected to argue that Smarr should receive a lesser penalty and hired a psychologist to review his mental health history in preparation for the sentencing hearing.

Smarr was scheduled to be sentenced last month, but that hearing was delayed to allow the prosecution time to obtain its own expert. The sentencing hearing is now scheduled for March 19.

Prosecutors said they could hire their own expert to evaluate Smarr based on information obtained by the defense's doctor.

“It is customary for the experts, on both sides, to have access to and review the opposing party's report. Instantly, defendant fails to provide a reasonable or legal argument why this should not be followed in this case,” Barr wrote.

In a court filing last month, defense attorney Michael DeMatt argued that the prosecution waited too long to seek its own expert should have to rely on its own findings rather than what the defense unearthed.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.