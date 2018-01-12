Charges dismissed against Donegal Township man in cabin burglary

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Charges filed against a Donegal Township man in connection with a break-in at a Mt. Pleasant Township cabin were dismissed Thursday during a preliminary hearing.

Jason L. Keller, 33, had been charged with burglary, criminal trespass and theft.

“The victims of the theft did not appear for the hearing, and I asked to have the charges dismissed. Judge (Roger) Eckels granted the motion,” said Keller's private attorney, Shelley Duff of David J. Shrager & Associates in Pittsburgh.

Assistant District Attorney James Hopson was not available for comment.

When state police arrested Keller, they said a trail camera owned by the victims captured images of a suspect removing items from the cabin in November, according to court documents.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.