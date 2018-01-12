Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Westmoreland organizations planning celebrations to honor Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 3:27 p.m.
The bust of civil rights activist and leader Martin Luther King Jr. is draped with a wreath of flowers to commemorate his birthday which is observed as a federal holiday next Monday, in the Capitol Rotunda in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. There are several celebrations and events planned for Westmoreland County in and around Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018.
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
In this Oct. 15, 2015, file photo, a statue of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. overlooks the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala. Several events honoring King's legacy are planned throughout Westmoreland County this month.
Updated 57 minutes ago

April 4, 2018, will mark a half-century since the assassination of civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis.

Organizations throughout Westmoreland County plan to honor King's memory during the days surrounding Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.

• The Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP will host a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at 7 p.m. Monday at the Greater Parkview Church, 103 Westminster Ave. in Greensburg.

The Underground Railroad Group of Blairsville will perform a reenactment, and reenactors will share information about abolitionists from Indiana County and their efforts to help former slaves reach Canada.

For more, call 724-838-9146.

• Maura Cullen will host a diversity presentation Thursday at Westmoreland County Community College's Youngwood campus, 145 Pavilion Lane.

Cullen is the author of “ 35 Dumb Things Well-Intended People Say: Surprising Things We Say that Widen the Diversity Gap.”

The program's goal is to inspire people to create more inclusive communities. It is free and open to the public.

It will be at 9:30 a.m. at the Founders Hall Amphitheater.

For more, call 724-925-4087.

• Saint Vincent College will host three days of events honoring the holiday.

The first will be Monday, when a “Dream Center” will be set up in the Robert S. Carey Student Center lounge from 1 to 3 p.m., and a 4:15 p.m. memorial Mass will take place at the Mary, Mother of Wisdom Student Chapel.

On Jan. 20, the university will sponsor a day of service where students, faculty and staff will be involved in community service projects throughout the Latrobe area. To register, call Jessica Parsons at 724-805-2288.

On Jan. 23, Penn State University music education professor and director of the Essence of Joy Choir, Anthony Leach, will serve as guest speaker and help host a joint performance by Essence of Joy and the Saint Vincent Camerata.

The concert will be at 4:30 p.m. in the Fred M. Rogers Center.

Tickets are required; reservations can be made by emailing MLKDay@stvincent.edu or by visiting the Carey Student Center between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

