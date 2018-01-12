Electric outage closes portion of Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield Township

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An electrical power outage closed a portion of Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield Township for more than two hours Friday.

Todd Meyers, West Penn Power spokesman, confirmed crews were on site and repairing the equipment. He said power was expected to be restored by 5 p.m.

The outage occurred just before 2 p.m., he said.

Meyers said a fuse contained inside an electrical box outside the Sears store malfunctioned and caused the problem.

A security officer who declined to be identified reported the outage impacted about half the mall.

At 3:30 p.m., the electric utility's website reported about 77 of its 19,020 customers were impacted by the outage. Meyers said the original outage impacted 186 customers.

