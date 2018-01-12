N. Huntingdon to continuing using Nixle

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

North Huntingdon officials said Friday the township will continue to use the Nixle alert system for its emergency notifications, reversing a decision from last month.

“Nixle offers a better option for emergency alerts,” Mike Turley, township assistant manager, said in a statement. The township had considered used the Notify Me system for emergencies.

North Huntingdon initiated the Nixle system in 2010. It is free to the subscribers and to the township. Nixle, based in Burlington, Mass., is used by more than 8,000 fire and police departments, schools and hospitals nationwide, the company says on its website.

The township, however, will use the Notify Me system for non-emergency and alerts on its township website, but not for text message emergency alerts, Turley said.

Residents have been encouraged to register for email notifications using Notify Me to stay up-to-date on non-emergency related information and events going that are occurring in the township, Turley stated. There is a Notify Me link on the township website home page.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.