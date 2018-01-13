Unity officials expect summer opening for Speedway gas station

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Long-discussed plans for a new Speedway convenience store and gas station along Route 30 in Unity could come to fruition this summer.

Company representatives have said they plan to break ground in early April for the store along the highway's westbound lanes, near Village Drive and the Inn at Mountain View, said John Mylant, chairman of the Unity supervisors.

Ohio-based Speedway expects construction to be completed in about 100 days, Mylant said.

At their regular January meeting, the supervisors approved an updated site plan for the Speedway store and fuel pumps as well as consolidation of two parcels, to create a 4-acre lot for the business.

The move clears the way for Speedway to apply for a building permit and “get the ball rolling” on the project, said Merle Musick, township code official and planning director.

Mylant said Speedway has cooperated with the township to create an aesthetically pleasing design for the store.

Township Solicitor Gary Falatovich has noted the property will be graded so that lighting won't be visible from nearby Frye Farm Road and that a facade of brick and stone will be featured on the store and on pillars surrounding the fuel pumps. The property also is to include a decorative “Welcome to Mountain View” sign.

“It's going to be a nice building, and the landscaping, too,” Mylant said.

Plans for the store, on the drawing board since 2013, met with initial opposition from residents who worried that large trucks fueling up there would create traffic hazards.

In a key concession, Speedway agreed to forgo two diesel pumps that would have served the large trucks, Falatovich said.

“They did a lot of redesign,” Mylant said. “It's not going to be a truck stop for big trucks.”

Speedway recently opened a store on Route 22 in Salem and has proposed another at Route 30 and East Pittsburgh Street in Hempfield.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.