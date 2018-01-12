Greensburg man charged with threatening police online

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Greensburg man is accused of posting online threats against police in response to the Monday arrest of a Blairsville man who got into a scuffle with Greensburg Police officers.

Nicholas Scott Sinclair, 29, was arrested by city police Friday at his North Main Street home and was charged with making terroristic threats and possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

In court documents, arresting officer Det. Sgt. John Swank said Sinclair was among people posting online through the Facebook group “I'm So Greensburg,” making comments critical about the actions of police officers in Davin Redfield's Monday arrest.

In one post, Sinclair wrote, “Davin should have killed them instead,” Swank said. In another, Sinclair allegedly made a reference to going on a rampage and taking “blue lives.”

Police gained a search warrant for Sinclair's residence after identifying him through a comparison of photos on his driver's license and his Facebook account, Swank said.

Sinclair admitted he had posted the comments about killing police officers and that he had a marijuana pipe under his bed, Swank said. The pipe contained marijuana residue, according to police.

Sinclair was arraigned Friday before District Judge James Albert in Greensburg and was lodged in the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $7,500 bail.

He faces a Feb. 1 preliminary hearing before District Judge Christiann Otto Flanigan.

Redfield is charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, stalking, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct in connection with Monday's incident and two others on Dec. 29.

According to court documents filed by Greensburg police, Redfield allegedly attempted to stab a male friend of his ex-girlfriend outside her Luzerne Street apartment, sent her threatening text messages and became combative when police found him in a nearby apartment Monday.

Police said Redfield kicked one officer in the knee and tried to kick out the rear window when he was placed in a police cruiser.

During his Thursday arraignment, Redfield told Albert he suffered a “fractured left wrist” during the melee with police. Redfield also is charged with assaulting a nurse at Excela Health Westmoreland hospital in Greensburg, where he was treated early Tuesday.

Redfield, 25, was jailed after failing to post $175,000 bail. His hearing before Flanigan is set for Jan. 18.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.