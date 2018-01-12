Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Latrobe man critical after two-car crash Thursday in Unity

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 7:24 p.m.
State police and firefighters respond to a two-car crash Jan. 11, 2018 at Route 981 and College Drive in Unity that sent three motorists to area hospitals. A section of Route 981 was closed.
Updated 8 hours ago

Relatives are hoping for a miracle for an 87-year-old Latrobe man who was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital in critical condition after the Pontiac Vibe he was driving collided with a Ford Focus Thursday afternoon on Route 981 in Unity.

Frank Perricelli was in a coma Friday evening in a neurological trauma unit at UPMC Presbyterian after suffering head and cervical injuries in the crash, a family member told the Tribune-Review.

“His kidneys are failing. It's not good,” said the relative.

Frank Perricelli's passenger — his wife, Margaret, 88 — also was being treated at the hospital for injuries including a broken arm and wrist, according to the relative.

State police said the driver of the Focus — Crystal Conde, 28, of Scottdale — was taken by ambulance to a Westmoreland County hospital with suspected minor injuries. Further information about her condition was unavailable.

Her passenger, Greggory Thompson, 22, of Ruffs Dale, suffered minor injuries but declined transport for further evaluation, officials said.

Police said Perricelli, who was attempting to turn left from College Drive onto Route 981, pulled out in front of Conde, who was headed north on 981. After the cars collided, the Vibe came to rest in the southbound lane facing east and the Focus came to rest in the northbound lane facing west, police said.

Police filed summary traffic citations against Perricelli, for improperly entering or crossing a roadway, and against Conde, for failing to drive at a safe speed.

A section of Route 981 north of Route 30 was temporarily closed to traffic following the crash.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

