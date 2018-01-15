Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Latrobe man punched teen in Route 30 road rage incident, police say

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 11:06 a.m.

The mother of a 16-year-old teenager who was struck in the face by a Latrobe man in a road rage incident Thursday along Route 30 in Unity Township said she still can't believe what happened.

The woman said she was shocked when the man police charged in the incident, Todd A. Pynos, 49, allegedly reached through the passenger window of her sport utility vehicle after parking on the busy highway about 6:20 p.m. and “punched” her son in the face.

Pynos's driver's license is suspended in connection with a prior conviction for homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence of alcohol.

“I told him, “Hey, you just struck a minor,” and he replied “I don't care ... he deserved it',” said the woman, who lives in Unity Township. She asked that her identity be withheld because the complaints state police filed against Pynos have not been resolved.

“My son wasn't even involved in anything or even said anything to him. It's unbelievable,” she said.

The woman said she was able to jot down the license number of Pynos' vehicle, which led to the complaints against him filed before District Judge Michael Mahady.

State police charged Pynos with disorderly conduct, harassment and driving on a suspended license.

Pynos, who formerly lived in New Derry, had his license suspended because he failed to make payments on $3,048 in costs and restitution he still owes following his 2006 conviction in Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court for homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence of alcohol, according to online court dockets.

According to news reports, Pynos was coming out of a curve on Bergman Road in Derry Township on Jan. 28, 2004, when his SUV traveled onto the snow-covered berm and skidded. The SUV rolled and struck a tree, killing his passenger, Brent Sistek. 35

The victim in last week's incident said the harassment started more than a mile away when she pulled from a driveway onto Pleasant Unity Road.

“(Pynos) pulled real close to my bumper, kept flashing his high beams on and off the whole way up to the intersection of Route 981 and Route 30 ... and he was yelling,” the woman said.

She turned east on Route 30 and got a red light at “the light near Sunoco” when Pynos parked his car in the roadway and walked up to her vehicle, she said.

“He kept saying ... “Let's go, let's go,'” she said, before he swung through the open passenger window, allegedly striking her son.

She said her son — he did not require hospital treatment — had his window down because the temperature was in the 60s that day.

“We were enjoying the weather,” she said.

A preliminary hearing for Pynos has not yet been scheduled before Mahady.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

