Red Kettle shortfall could mean service cuts at Greensburg Salvation Army

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Salvation Army of Greensburg fell short of its Red Kettle fundraising goal over the Christmas season, which could necessitate service cuts, according to Maj. Earnest Fullwood.

The organization raised $91,620 of its $101,000 goal.

It's unclear what form cost-saving measures might take. The chapter will meet with the Salvation Army district office to discuss its options in the near future.

“We're going to have those meetings within the next three weeks or so,” Fullwood said. “We're just going to try to operate as usual until those meetings happen.”

Fullwood suspects several factors kept donations down.

First, 2017 was a year full of natural disasters. People who may have otherwise donated during the Christmas season instead sent money to help victims of hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, or the California wildfires.

And Christmas Eve, typically one of the biggest days of the year for Red Kettle campaigns, fell on a Sunday. The Salvation Army does not send out bell-ringers on Sundays because it is a day of worship, Fullwood said.

Finally, the bitter cold that characterized much of December kept bell-ringers indoors.

“We had plenty of volunteers, which was good, but those volunteers usually just come out for a couple hours or so, and our volunteers did not want to come out in that extremely cold weather,” Fullwood said.

A few warm days might have made all the difference, according to Fullwood.

In 2016, a donor left a $10,000 check in a kettle, pushing the organization over its fundraising goals, but there was no such last-minute miracle this year.

The Greensburg Salvation Army might hold a “Christmas in July” fundraiser this summer to try to make up the difference, Fullwood said.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.