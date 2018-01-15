Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Westmoreland contingent gearing up for Friday's March for Life in D.C.

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 3:48 p.m.
Pro-life demonstrators march towards the U.S. Supreme Court during the 44th annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., in 2017. This year's march, on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, will include remarks by House Speaker Paul Ryan. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEBSAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
AFP/Getty Images
Updated 7 hours ago

Western Pennsylvanians are again preparing to travel to Washington, D.C., for the annual March for Life.

The event, scheduled for Friday, is one way that the U.S. pro-life movement observes the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion in all 50 states. The decision was announced on Jan. 22, 1973.

Paul Whalen, 76, of Greensburg, has been to 40 of the 45 marches and is bus captain for St. Paul Parish in Greensburg and Ascension Parish in Jeannette.

"As always, we're hopeful that we can change minds and hearts in Washington to respect life and let it go from conception to natural end without interruption," Whalen said.

Whalen said he is still collecting names for the 55-seat bus that plans to leave Greensburg at 6:30 a.m. Friday and return around 11 p.m.

"I'm excited about doing it another year. I'll do it as long as I can," he said.

The March for Life Rally begins at noon Friday on the National Mall, followed by the march up Constitution Avenue to the U.S. Capitol and the Supreme Court at 1 p.m.

Western Pennsylvania historically has sent a large contingent to the march, with an estimated 74 buses departing from church sites in 11 counties this year.

Greensburg Bishop Edward Malesic, whose annual March for Life letter appears in the Jan. 11 issue of the Catholic Accent, will join the diocesan contingent in D.C. on Friday.

Shari Lewis, bus captain for Holy Family Parish in Latrobe, said she books passengers from Latrobe, Ligonier, Mt. Pleasant, Derry and North Huntingdon.

The bus will leave Latrobe at 4:45 a.m., make a stop in Breezewood and then take participants to the Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in D.C. — before they go to the National Mall for the start of the march.

Lewis said the bus ride is an opportunity to show two movies, pray the rosary and inform riders of developments in abortion-related legislation.

"I do hours and hours of research to find out what's going to fit the theme of the March for Life," she said, noting that this year's theme is "Love Saves Lives."

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

