Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Greensburg jeweler plans $500K expansion on South Main Street

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 5:36 p.m.
Greensburg's Beeghly and Company Jewelers, on South Main Street, will knock down the adjoining brick building to build a $500,000 expansion.
TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg's Beeghly and Company Jewelers, on South Main Street, will knock down the adjoining brick building to build a $500,000 expansion.
A computer rendering showing a planned expansion at Beeghly and Company Jewelers on South Main Street, Greensburg.
Beeghly and Company
A computer rendering showing a planned expansion at Beeghly and Company Jewelers on South Main Street, Greensburg.

Updated 7 hours ago

After more than 20 years on South Main Street in Greensburg, Beeghly and Co. Jewelers will be getting a lot bigger, with a planned $500,000 expansion.

The plan calls for knocking down the brick building next to the jeweler on Main Street to add a 1,500-square-foot extension, doubling the size of the store, according to company President Brian Beeghly.

The project also will add a 1,500-square-foot basement, which will be used for storage.

Beeghly and Co. last year purchased the adjoining building from the Greensburg YMCA for $100,000.

The expansion will allow the store to focus on its increasingly popular custom jewelry business, Beeghly said.

“We do so much custom work and consultation, and this design will let us interface with our clients so much better,” he said. “The next generation, they just want the ability to have something made with what they have in mind. That's what we're really good at.”

Much of the equipment that is now behind the scenes will be brought onto the expanded show floor so that customers can have a better look at their jewelry taking shape.

“Everything's going to be exposed, so that they can see them working on things,” Beeghly said.

Plans for the expansion have been in the works for about two years, he said. The store will remain open while construction is in progress.

The building to be demolished used to house the YMCA's Specialized Program for Alternative Respite Care program, which closed in 2012. Since then, it's been used for student housing, but an analysis of the organization's facilities showed it was no longer needed or feasible to maintain, said Greensburg YMCA CEO George O'Brien.

“After doing that analysis, and knowing what work needed to be done in that building and revenue projections, we decided to put it on the market,” O'Brien said. “We knew Brian (Beeghly) was interested.

“We have more than enough capacity at the (YMCA's main facility on South Maple Avenue) to meet demand.”

The jewelry store opened in Greensburg in 1997.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.