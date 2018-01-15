Greensburg jeweler plans $500K expansion on South Main Street

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After more than 20 years on South Main Street in Greensburg, Beeghly and Co. Jewelers will be getting a lot bigger, with a planned $500,000 expansion.

The plan calls for knocking down the brick building next to the jeweler on Main Street to add a 1,500-square-foot extension, doubling the size of the store, according to company President Brian Beeghly.

The project also will add a 1,500-square-foot basement, which will be used for storage.

Beeghly and Co. last year purchased the adjoining building from the Greensburg YMCA for $100,000.

The expansion will allow the store to focus on its increasingly popular custom jewelry business, Beeghly said.

“We do so much custom work and consultation, and this design will let us interface with our clients so much better,” he said. “The next generation, they just want the ability to have something made with what they have in mind. That's what we're really good at.”

Much of the equipment that is now behind the scenes will be brought onto the expanded show floor so that customers can have a better look at their jewelry taking shape.

“Everything's going to be exposed, so that they can see them working on things,” Beeghly said.

Plans for the expansion have been in the works for about two years, he said. The store will remain open while construction is in progress.

The building to be demolished used to house the YMCA's Specialized Program for Alternative Respite Care program, which closed in 2012. Since then, it's been used for student housing, but an analysis of the organization's facilities showed it was no longer needed or feasible to maintain, said Greensburg YMCA CEO George O'Brien.

“After doing that analysis, and knowing what work needed to be done in that building and revenue projections, we decided to put it on the market,” O'Brien said. “We knew Brian (Beeghly) was interested.

“We have more than enough capacity at the (YMCA's main facility on South Maple Avenue) to meet demand.”

The jewelry store opened in Greensburg in 1997.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.