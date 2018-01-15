Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Jeannette School Board appoints interim superintendent

Debra Erdley
Debra Erdley | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 8:42 p.m.
Jeannette School District Interim Superintendent Matt Jones
Jeannette School District Interim Superintendent Matt Jones

Updated 9 hours ago

The Jeannette City School Board made it official Monday night with a unanimous vote to appoint interim superintendent Matthew Jones superintendent effective July 1, 2018.

A Penn Township native who has been a faculty member and administrator at Jeannette for 20 years, Jones was named interim superintendent last year when Superintendent Matthew Hutcheson announced his retirement effective April 3 and went on leave.

Citing Jones' performance over the last five months and his prior work in realigning the high school and middle school, the board opted to forego a search and stay with a known quantity.

“I'm very excited. I think we have everybody where they need to be,” board member Anita Mash said, wishing Jones luck.

“We've been riding a roller coaster. We've made a lot of changes and I think Mr. Jones brings the stability we need to get this district where we need to be,” board member Patricia Caralli said.

Officials said Jones' contract, which will outline his salary as superintendent, has yet to be finalized. Jones, who was paid $101,800 a year as director of secondary education and junior high school principal at Jeannette has been paid an extra $300 a week as interim superintendent.

The board also named assistant principal William Petko athletic director. The part-time athletic director's post carried an annual salary of $13,500.

Petko replaces former athletic director Anthony DeNunzio who resigned effective Jan. 1.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

