Jeannette ice company embraces sculpting season

Jets of water and powdered ice streamed across the room as Jared McAlister wielded a chain saw.

As he sliced, two blocks of ice gradually transformed, one into a rearing horse, the other into a bouquet of flowers.

McAlister, of DiMartino Ice Co. in Jeannette, has been an ice carver for 17 years. This week, he is creating 48 sculptures for the Ligonier Ice Fest, which will be held Saturday and Sunday.

McAlister said he's been carving ice sculptures since he was a teenager and has spent most of his life working at the company owned by his uncle, Ernie DiMartino.

Sculpting ice is a constant learning process, he said.

“You get little bits and pieces from everybody,” he said. “It's one of those industries where you're just watching how other people work, how they hold the tool, how they move their body.”

He has plenty of chances to practice. DiMartino Ice Co. attends 14 ice festivals a year, in addition to providing sculptures for private events.

The company carves nearly 1,500 blocks of ice a year, McAlister said.

The company sells ice as well as sculpts it, but sculptures make up more than half the business, said manager Joe DiMartino. It keeps the company busy during the winter months, when ice orders dwindle but ice festivals take off, he said.

“And ice festivals are a lot more fun,” he said.

McAlister said he especially likes carving animals with a lot of minute details, such as fish and eagles. But he also knows what gets an audience excited.

“Crowds like anything that kids like: unicorns, fairies, snowmen,” he said.

He uses a chain saw to create the rough shape of the sculpture, then an assortment of custom power tools and a chisel for the fine details. When he's done, he rinses the sculpture with warm water to return it to a crystal-clear shine, then carts them off to the freezer for storage until they're ready to be transported.

McAlister and his fellow sculptors will hold live carving events at the Ligonier Ice Fest, with a speed-carving contest between members of the DiMartino Ice Co. staff at 2 p.m. Sunday.

“You get to see something from start to finish, the whole process,” McAlister said. “Whoever wins gets bragging rights until next year's festival.”

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.