Westmoreland

Cool time for all at Ligonier Ice Fest

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, 6:33 p.m.
Ice carver Ryan Crosby slices up a block of ice while carving out a dolphin-shaped chair for a crowd of onlookers, while DeMartino Ice Co. owner Ernie DeMartino, left, watches Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, during the 27th annual Ligonier Ice Fest in the Diamond in downtown Ligonier. Ice carvers from DeMartino Ice in Jeannette created frozen works of art. Crosby, who has been carving ice for 10 years, said the dolphin chair was a first for him.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Crowds observe an ice sculpture while attending the 27th annual Ligonier Ice Fest on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in downtown Ligonier.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Ice sculptor Jared McAlister protects his eyes from flying ice chunks with a pair of skiing goggles while he works on a piece of frozen artwork as part of the ongoing ice carvings conducted by the crew from DeMartino Ice Co. of Jeannette on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, for the 27th annual Ligonier Ice Fest in the Diamond in downtown Ligonier.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Youngsters throw snowballs while attending the 27th annual Ligonier Ice Fest on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in downtown Ligonier.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Lennox Santimyer, 2, splashes in the water from melting snow and ice while attending the 27th annual Ligonier Ice Fest with his family Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in downtown Ligonier.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Ice sculptor Jared McAlister protects his eyes from flying ice chunks with a pair of skiing goggles while he works on a piece of frozen artwork as part of the ongoing ice carvings conducted by the crew from DeMartino Ice Co. of Jeannette on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, for the 27th annual Ligonier Ice Fest in the Diamond in downtown Ligonier.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Ice carver Ryan Crosby steps back to take a look at his work Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, during the 27th annual Ligonier Ice Fest in downtown Ligonier.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
The 27th annual Ligonier Ice Fest began on Saturday on the Diamond and in nearby areas of downtown Ligonier, and it continues Sunday.

The festival includes music, merchandise and food. Hours for activities are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and sculptures are illuminated after dark.

