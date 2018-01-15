Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Westmoreland Prayer Breakfast to highlight impact of not-for-profits

Tribune-Review | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 8:06 p.m.
Jim Bendel (right), director of planned giving at Saint Vincent College, joins Corporal James Gregg, Pennsylania State Police, for a photo during the 2017 Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast, held at the Ramada Hotel & Conference Center in Hempfield Township. Bendel will serve as the keynote speaker for the 2018 breakfast, set for Jan. 26.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Updated 10 hours ago

“Footprints” is the theme of the 2018 Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast, set for 7 a.m. Jan. 26 at the Ramada Greensburg Hotel and Conference Center in Hempfield.

Jim Bendel, director of planned giving at Saint Vincent College and master of ceremonies at the annual breakfast for more than a decade, will provide this year's keynote address.

The event will focus on not-for=profit organizations and the “footprints” they make across the region.

For more than 40 years, the breakfast has provided a forum meant to encourage local leaders to build upon common strengths that unite area elected officials, educators, employers, workers and residents.

Students from all school districts in the county also are invited, to highlight the importance of unity to tomorrow's leaders.

The cost to attend is $20 per adult, $15 per student. To register, visit westmorelandchamber.com/events and select “Chamber Calendar.”

