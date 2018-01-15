Westmoreland Prayer Breakfast to highlight impact of not-for-profits

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

“Footprints” is the theme of the 2018 Westmoreland County Prayer Breakfast, set for 7 a.m. Jan. 26 at the Ramada Greensburg Hotel and Conference Center in Hempfield.

Jim Bendel, director of planned giving at Saint Vincent College and master of ceremonies at the annual breakfast for more than a decade, will provide this year's keynote address.

The event will focus on not-for=profit organizations and the “footprints” they make across the region.

For more than 40 years, the breakfast has provided a forum meant to encourage local leaders to build upon common strengths that unite area elected officials, educators, employers, workers and residents.

Students from all school districts in the county also are invited, to highlight the importance of unity to tomorrow's leaders.

The cost to attend is $20 per adult, $15 per student. To register, visit westmorelandchamber.com/events and select “Chamber Calendar.”