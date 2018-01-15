Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Roof didn't leak onto Norwin gym, officials say

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 9:51 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Upon further review ... as they say in the NFL ... the water that leaked onto the floor of Norwin High School's gym Friday night and caused school officials to move a basketball game to an auxiliary gym did not come from a leaky roof, school officials said Monday.

The water that dripped down onto the bleachers and along center court of Norwin's gym came from condensation that accumulated on a cast iron pipe along the ceiling of the gym, said Walter Lehman, Norwin's director of facilities and property services. To remedy that problem, Norwin's maintenance workers will install insulation around the pipe to prevent the condensation from the rising heat on a cold pipe, Lehman said.

The roof was inspected and it was determined the water that fell into the gym floor did not come from any hole in the new roof, Lehman said.

Natalie McCracken, assistant superintendent of elementary education, said the leak was discovered during the junior varsity game and the game was moved into the auxiliary gym, which is smaller. The varsity basketball game against Plum, which was played after the junior varsity game, also was played in the auxiliary gym.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

