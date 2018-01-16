Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Suspect in Youngwood standoff found dead in home 
Westmoreland

Ligonier Valley schools to be in session on Wednesday

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 9:24 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Ligonier Valley School District got all students home safely following an unspecified threat that led to an evacuation Tuesday morning, the superintendent said.

“Our buildings have all been cleared by police officers and bomb dogs,” Superintendent Christine Oldham said. “I fully expect that we will have school (Wednesday).”

The district moved students to evacuation sites and then decided to bus them home. High school students were evacuated to the Barn at Ligonier Valley and told not to take their backpacks or purses with them.

The district has not said where the threat originated or what the nature of the threat was.

Oldham said the following law enforcement agencies assisted: Ligonier Township, Ligonier Borough, Loyalhanna Township, Latrobe, state police, city of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County Sheriff's Department and the FBI.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

