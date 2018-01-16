Mt. Pleasant man on trial for fatal crash; police say he was driving drunk

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Patrick Marshala told a Westmoreland County jury on Tuesday that it wasn't until just before the car he was riding in crashed into the front yard of a Mt. Pleasant Township home five years ago that he realized the danger he was in.

Marshala, 31, of Mt. Pleasant, was the first witness to testify in the vehicular homicide and drunken driving trial of Scott Leighliter.

Police contend Leighliter was too intoxicated to drive on March 9, 2013, when he lost control of his car on School Street and it went airborne, spun around, sheared off two utility poles, flipped over and crashed into a decorative rock and some trees.

Leighliter's backseat passenger, Corey Moximchalk, 27, of Mt. Pleasant, was ejected and died at the scene. Marshala, who rode in the front seat, suffered a concussion and a knee injury. Leighliter was hospitalized with an arm laceration.

“When he reached 90 mph, I was concerned. He kept accelerating, and I told him to slow down,” Marshala testified.

The prosecution contends Leighliter, 28, of Mt. Pleasant, was intoxicated when he drove Marshala and Moximchalk after an afternoon of drinking at a gun bash at the Bridgeport Sportsmen's Club.

Marshala, who at the time was a co-worker of Leighliter's, told jurors that they drank multiple pitchers of beer during the five hours they were at the club, which they left about 5 p.m. to go to another club. He estimated that Leighliter drank between 10 and 15 12-ounce cups of beer.

State police Sgt. Jared Slater testified that during a brief interview in an ambulance, Leighliter said he drank some alcohol that day.

“He admitted drinking five to six beers prior to the crash,” Slater said.

Other witnesses testified that Leighliter's car was out of control as it sped along the road.

Brian and Robin Welc testified they were outside washing their vehicles when Leighliter's car passed their home at an unsafe speed moments before the crash.

“It was unreal, really,” Brian Welc testified. “He hit a divot and sparks flew. He was never going to make that turn.”

The prosecution contends Leighliter had reached up to 100 mph just before the crash.

Assistant District Attorney Allen Powanda in his opening statement said evidence will show that Leighliter was drunk and that testing at a Pittsburgh hospital revealed his blood-alcohol content was 0.10 percent two hours after the crash.

But jurors will have to decide how to deal with results of another blood test taken at the hospital an hour earlier that determined Leighliter was not drunk. His blood-alcohol content at the time of the first test was 0.05 percent — below the limit a motorist in Pennsylvania is considered to be intoxicated.

Powanda told jurors the first blood test was inaccurate.

“He was the underlying cause of this unfortunate but totally avoidable fatal injury,” Powanda said.

Leighliter's trial before Common Pleas Judge Rita Hathaway, who was assigned the case in 2017, was delayed for years as lawyers argued over the admissibility of the two blood tests and dealt with scheduling conflicts due to another judge's health issues.

Defense attorney Mike Ferguson told jurors in his opening statement that the defense will concede that Leighliter was the driver but will dispute that he was too drunk to drive safely.

Ferguson said there is no evidence that Leighliter was impaired and that the first blood test taken at the hospital was likely correct.

“Much of the commonwealth's case is unbelievable and uncorroborated by the facts,” Ferguson said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.