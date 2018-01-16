Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Lawyers want police statement barred, charges reduced in Latrobe murder case

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 5:42 p.m.
Andrew Braddy, 17, of Latrobe arrives for a preliminary hearing at the office of District Judge Joseph DeMarchis on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. Braddy is charged as an adult with fatally shooting Devin Capasso, 15.
Paul Peirce / Tribune-Review
Andrew Braddy, 17, of Latrobe arrives for a preliminary hearing at the office of District Judge Joseph DeMarchis on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. Braddy is charged as an adult with fatally shooting Devin Capasso, 15.

Updated 8 hours ago

Lawyers for a Latrobe teenager charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting last summer of a Latrobe Area High School freshman want a Westmoreland County judge to bar from evidence an incriminating statement given to police.

In court documents filed Tuesday, defense attorneys Ken Burkley and Tim Andrews argued that because the parents of Andrew Stephen Braddy were not present during police questioning, the teen's constitutional rights were violated.

“The defendant did not have the opportunity to consult with a competent adult that was interested in his well being prior to making a decision to give a statement,” the attorneys said.

Braddy, who won't turn 18 until April, was charged with criminal homicide and other offenses in connection with the Aug. 29 shooting in a Latrobe apartment he shared with two men. Police said 15-year-old Devin Capasso died after being shot in the torso.

During the police interview, the defense contends Braddy told investigators he was “shocked” when the gun discharged and Capasso was shot.

Investigators have said Braddy initially denied involvement in the shooting but, after about 30 minutes of questioning, admitted to manipulating one of two stolen guns he was showing off while listening to rap music.

At a preliminary hearing in September , Westmoreland County Detective Ray Dupilka testified Braddy pointed a gun at Capasso, threatened to shoot him and then pulled the trigger.

The defense now contends that first-, second- and third-degree murder charges, all components of a general count of criminal homicide, are unsubstantiated in part because of the statements Braddy made during his talk with police. Only a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter is supported by Braddy's statement, according to the defense.

Common Pleas Court Judge Rita Hathaway ordered a hearing to be held on the defense request to have the murder charges dismissed.

Braddy is being prosecuted as an adult. His lawyers in the court filing said they will seek to have the case transferred to juvenile court if the murder charges are dismissed.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.