Lawyers want police statement barred, charges reduced in Latrobe murder case

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Lawyers for a Latrobe teenager charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting last summer of a Latrobe Area High School freshman want a Westmoreland County judge to bar from evidence an incriminating statement given to police.

In court documents filed Tuesday, defense attorneys Ken Burkley and Tim Andrews argued that because the parents of Andrew Stephen Braddy were not present during police questioning, the teen's constitutional rights were violated.

“The defendant did not have the opportunity to consult with a competent adult that was interested in his well being prior to making a decision to give a statement,” the attorneys said.

Braddy, who won't turn 18 until April, was charged with criminal homicide and other offenses in connection with the Aug. 29 shooting in a Latrobe apartment he shared with two men. Police said 15-year-old Devin Capasso died after being shot in the torso.

During the police interview, the defense contends Braddy told investigators he was “shocked” when the gun discharged and Capasso was shot.

Investigators have said Braddy initially denied involvement in the shooting but, after about 30 minutes of questioning, admitted to manipulating one of two stolen guns he was showing off while listening to rap music.

At a preliminary hearing in September , Westmoreland County Detective Ray Dupilka testified Braddy pointed a gun at Capasso, threatened to shoot him and then pulled the trigger.

The defense now contends that first-, second- and third-degree murder charges, all components of a general count of criminal homicide, are unsubstantiated in part because of the statements Braddy made during his talk with police. Only a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter is supported by Braddy's statement, according to the defense.

Common Pleas Court Judge Rita Hathaway ordered a hearing to be held on the defense request to have the murder charges dismissed.

Braddy is being prosecuted as an adult. His lawyers in the court filing said they will seek to have the case transferred to juvenile court if the murder charges are dismissed.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.