Export man to report to prison for fatal wreck after 2012 Franklin Regional graduation party

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Six years after he was involved in a fatal car crash following a high school graduation party, an Export man will finally serve time for the death of his passenger and classmate.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani on Tuesday ordered Michael Kralovic, now 23, to start serving his sentence of three to six years in prison for the June 2012 death of Andrew Lysell.

Jurors in 2016 convicted Kralovic of involuntary manslaughter, drunken driving and vehicular homicide, though Feliciani allowed him to remain free on bail pending an appeal. The state Superior Court in late December affirmed the conviction.

Kralovic contended in his appeal that there was not enough evidence to support his conviction and that jurors were coerced into deliberating into the early morning hours and only rendered a verdict because they wanted to go home.

The appeals court rejected the allegations.

Prosecutors contended that Kralovic was drunk as he drove on Saltsburg Road on June 23, 2012, at 5:30 a.m. after he and Lysell, 18, also of Export, had attended a party weeks after both graduated from Franklin Regional High School.

After the crash, Lysell managed to get out of the damaged vehicle but was struck by a pickup truck speeding up from behind. He died from injuries sustained in that crash.

The driver of the second vehicle, Michael Vrudney, was returning from the same party. He was convicted of drunken driving and vehicular homicide counts.

Vrudney, 23, of Murrysville, has been incarcerated since April 2016 when Feliciani ordered him to serve an identical sentence of three to six years in prison.