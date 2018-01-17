Haven't shoveled your sidewalks? That can cost you — up to $1,000

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Shoveling snow is a chore few look forward to, but those who put off clearing their sidewalk could face a hefty penalty.

Fines for ignoring shoveling requirements in area municipalities can be as high as $1,000. In most communities, however, the penalties have served mostly as a deterrent.

In Leechburg, 34 residents were surprised to get notices in the mail after a Jan. 4 storm, citing them with fines for not clearing their walkways within 18 hours after the snowfall ended. Those citations added up to more than $100 including court costs. And the Armstrong County borough doesn't issue a warning first.

Mt. Pleasant Borough has issued no recent walkway fines, according to Mayor Jerry Lucia. He said borough officials keep watch to make sure sidewalks are passable.

“The main street, the shopping district, where people get out of their cars and walk the sidewalks, we look at that area first,” he said.

A town ordinance directs that snow and ice be removed within 24 hours after snow stops falling.

“It's a good ordinance to have,” Lucia said. “A lot of people would not go out and clean their sidewalks if they didn't have to.

“Every once in a while, we'll get a call in the borough building from someone that their neighbor hasn't cleared their sidewalk.”

The Mt. Pleasant ordinance sets a maximum fee of $1,000 for a violation, but Lucia said that amount is “really steep” and he'd like to see it reduced, perhaps to $200, as part of a comprehensive review of borough ordinances.

Property owners in New Stanton have 12 hours following a storm to clear a 30-inch-wide path of snow and ice, according to a 2017 ordinance prompted by sidewalks installed during PennDOT's Interstate 70 interchange improvement.

Violators can face a fine between $50 and $1,000, but the penalty is reduced to $15 if it's paid within five days of a citation being issued, according to code enforcement officer Scott Herrod. He has not issued a snow removal fine since starting in the position in April.

Greensburg, Latrobe, Ligonier and Irwin have a maximum fine of $600 for failing to clear snow from public sidewalks.

Property owners or their designees have 24 hours to clear walkways in Greensburg, 12 hours in Latrobe and 10 hours in Irwin. In Irwin, if snow falls after 6 p.m., it must be cleared before 10 a.m. the following day, according to the borough ordinance.

In Ligonier, snow must be cleared within 24 hours along residential streets and within 12 hours on streets in the borough's business district.

Officials in the communities said no recent fines had been issued for violations.

“I'd say 90 percent of the property owners in the city of Greensburg comply,” said city Planning Director Barbara Ciampini. “It's just 10 percent we have problems with.

“It's all weather-conducive. It really hasn't been that bad the last couple of winters,” she said.

If the city receives a complaint about a sidewalk that needs to be cleared, she said her office will make a courtesy call to the property owner before a citation would be issued.

Officials in Ligonier said most property owners there do a good job clearing snow from sidewalks. For those who don't, Mayor Butch Bellas said, “Usually, all it takes is a phone call or a visit from me and they take care of it. It's more personable rather than sending them a letter.”

The 12-hour rule also applies in Manor, while property owners in Youngwood have 24 hours to clear their walks — or face a potential fine of up to $300.

Jeff Himler and Joe Napsha are Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach himler at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news. Reach Napsha at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.