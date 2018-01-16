1 treated for smoke inhalation after Derry Twp. house fire

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

One resident was treated for minor smoke inhalation after a fire caused heavy damage to the front room of a Derry Township home on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported just before 1:30 p.m. at a home near the intersection of PMI Drive and Route 22.

One person was inside the home but was able to get out. That person was treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation.

Nine fire companies responded to the fire.

New Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department Lt. Watson Smith Jr. said crews removed siding from the front of the home once they arrived.

“There was damage to the front of the home, and without knowing what's behind (the siding), we wanted to ensure there was no fire getting inside the wall,” Smith said.

A large tree near the front corner of the house was hosed down several times after it began smoldering.

One eastbound lane of Route 22 was closed while crews put the fire out.

