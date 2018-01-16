Norwin, fire chiefs OK pact on building access

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The chiefs of North Huntingdon's seven volunteer fire departments will get a master key/identification access card to Norwin's school buildings to allow them access in an emergency.

The Norwin School Board approved the agreement with the departments — Circleville, Larimer, Fairmont-Hahntown, Hartford Heights, Shafton, Strawpump and Westmoreland City — on Monday.

Superintendent William Kerr said the district provides the township police department and North Huntingdon EMS/Rescue with access to the buildings in those situations.

The agreement also gives the district the right to disclose personal information from a student's record to the fire department if doing so would protect the health or safety of the student or others.

The two-year agreement can be expanded or modified, but must be reviewed within two years of its Jan. 15 signing.

