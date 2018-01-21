Westmoreland parks officers welcomes second canine partner

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

About a month ago, Ed Myers came home and asked his wife if she and their two young boys wanted another dog.

For Myers, though, it wasn't a request for another pet, but a home for his new partner.

Myers, 36, of Hempfield, for a decade has worked as a patrolman for the Westmoreland County Park Police. For the last five years, he has served as the handler for the department's canine officer, Rex.

Meanwhile, as controversy swirled over the handling of the county sheriff's office drug-sniffing dog, Diesel, county leaders negotiated a deal to transfer the canine to the park police department.

Myers, the only experienced dog handler in the department, was tabbed to take on Diesel to work along with Rex in the department.

But the arrangement had to be much more than a working relationship. As the dog's handler, Myers must provide Diesel with a home and all the care a dog owner gives in addition to his on-the-job duties.

“I spoke to my wife about it, and she's OK with it. She knows I'll have to do all the work,” Myers said.

Myers, who previously worked for police departments in Allegheny Township and Hyde Park Borough, grew up around dogs. But he didn't really consider taking one on as a partner until the park police acquired Rex.

“A friend of my father's was a canine handler in Penn Hills, so when our chief said we were getting a dog for the county I responded to an email and said I was interested in being a handler,” Myers said.

He passed a two-day introduction course and then completed three months of training before he was teamed with Rex.

Myers and Rex now routinely patrol at the courthouse, the county's nine parks, Westmoreland County Community College and Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.

Rex, who turns 7 in April, is primarily deployed to search for explosives and firearms but can be used to track down suspects.

When he is off duty, the 78-pound Belgium Malinois, lives with Myers, plays with his kids and functions as a member of the family.

For now, Diesel also has joined the Myers family. The 4-year-old German Shepherd was originally acquired by the sheriff's office to work as a drug-sniffing dog.

“The dogs are family members, colleagues and pets. They have my back,” Myers said.

The dispute between Sheriff Jonathan Held and Deputy Jason Grecco led to Diesel being removed from service last year.

The dog eventually was transferred to the park police as a partial resolution to the dispute, although Grecco has since sued the county and the sheriff's department.

Because Diesel was out of service for months, he is now undergoing training with Myers in Pittsburgh several days a week. He is expected to begin patrols with Myers and Rex In the next several weeks.

Park police Chief Kirk Nolan said he asked Myers to take on a second dog because of his success with Rex.

Once he's back on the job, Diesel will be deployed at the parks and other locations looking for drugs, and he and Myers will be available to other local police departments.

Eventually, Nolan said another handler may be trained to work with Diesel. But for now Myers will be tasked with partnering with both dogs.

“It's a long time for one guy to have two dogs,” Nolan said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.