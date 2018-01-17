Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro to speak at opioid panel at WCCC

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro will be the keynote speaker Wednesday afternoon during an all-day opioid workshop at Westmoreland County Community College.

The University of Pittsburgh's Institute of Politics is hosting the seminar in an effort to identify new strategies for fighting an opioid epidemic gripping the region and nation. In Westmoreland County, a record 193 people died from a drug overdose in 2017.

Between 2013 and 2016, 473 people have died in Westmoreland County from a drug overdose, according to coroner statistics.

Several other local, state and federal officials are set to speak during panel sessions throughout the day, including the Westmoreland Drug and Alcohol Commission, local residents who are in recovery and Beaver County police officials.

The Tribune-Review recently examined the impact the epidemic has had on the county during the last 10 years .

