Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Stock rally lifts Dow to first close above 26,000 points
Westmoreland

Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro to speak at opioid panel at WCCC

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 8:30 a.m.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro, talks to the Tribune-Review editorial board, at their office in Greensburg, on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. (Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review)
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Attorney General Josh Shapiro, talks to the Tribune-Review editorial board, at their office in Greensburg, on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. (Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review)

Updated 8 hours ago

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro will be the keynote speaker Wednesday afternoon during an all-day opioid workshop at Westmoreland County Community College.

The University of Pittsburgh's Institute of Politics is hosting the seminar in an effort to identify new strategies for fighting an opioid epidemic gripping the region and nation. In Westmoreland County, a record 193 people died from a drug overdose in 2017.

Between 2013 and 2016, 473 people have died in Westmoreland County from a drug overdose, according to coroner statistics.

Several other local, state and federal officials are set to speak during panel sessions throughout the day, including the Westmoreland Drug and Alcohol Commission, local residents who are in recovery and Beaver County police officials.

The Tribune-Review recently examined the impact the epidemic has had on the county during the last 10 years .

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.