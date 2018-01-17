Businesses lose a day to Youngwood shooting shutdown

When a man started shooting at passing cars and nearby buildings in Youngwood on Tuesday, police closed Route 119 and sent many businesses into lockdown until the gunman was found dead inside his brother's home nearly seven hours later.

Police said David J. Havranek, 46, believed someone was coming to get him when he stepped outside the South Fourth Street home and started firing a handgun, seemingly at random . He struck multiple vehicles, including a snowplow driven by David Henry as he cleared the parking lot at the Bompiani Chiropractic Clinic.

Staff walking into that building ran for cover as the shots rang out, and eventually more than two dozen people and one client who arrived early took shelter in the clinic's lower level, said owner Anthony Bompiani.

Many owners and managers simply gave up on reopening as the standoff dragged on for hours and then the heavy police presence was traded for snowy, slippery driving conditions. Customers had to be turned away, clients, patient appointments and deliveries were rescheduled, and some shops had to deal with a whole day of lost business.

“I stayed in here with lights out and the door locked until about 3 o'clock, when the owner said to just close,” said Lana Sandin, manager at The Pet Market in the Youngwood Commons shopping plaza. “January's been tough anyway, with the weather and everything. ... It's not going to help things, that's for sure.”

At the Asian Star restaurant in the same plaza, Karen Jiang said they also closed, even after police lifted the lockdown and reopened Route 119.

“The boss said, ‘Forget about it,' ” Jiang said. “People may be scared to come, so forget about it.”

Heather Craft, store manager at Russell Cellular, said she came in to open the store at 9:30 a.m. and had to be waved through the massive police presence in the parking lot.

Through the front of the store, Craft could see the house where Havranek had opened fire as police surrounded it, urging him to give himself up or answer their hails before setting off flash-bangs and gas grenades. A camera sent into the house eventually revealed that Havranek had killed himself, possibly soon after he went back inside, state police said.

Police had told Craft she couldn't leave, but by about 12:30 p.m., they had all left the parking lot. Feeling exposed and worried, Craft closed the store and left until she could reopen at 4 p.m.

“I didn't feel comfortable, so I got in my car and left,” she said. “I had three people call in, wanting to come in, and I had to say, ‘You're not going to be able to.' ”

At Delaney's Pub, a beer delivery was postponed and lunch was canceled during the lockdown, said John Caccamese, a former owner still helping out there. They reopened by about 6 p.m.

“It's bad enough this time of year as it is, with the weather,” he said. “Especially in a mom-and-pop business like this, you can't afford to lose a whole day here and there.”

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or via Twitter @msantoni.