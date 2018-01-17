Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Price tag likely going up for proposed Hempfield Park amphitheater

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 10:00 p.m.
Zac and Alyssa Cole of Hempfield walk their dogs Noah and Olivia in Hempfield Park in 2016. A planned wooden amphitheater at the park is likely to have a much higher price tag than township supervisors originally expected.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Updated 6 hours ago

As they move toward a second phase of improvements at Hempfield Park, township supervisors are discovering that the amphitheater they want to build might be a little pricier than expected.

“We're still looking for contractors for the amphitheater,” parks and recreation Director Jason Winters told township supervisors at their Jan. 17 work session.

Township manager Andrew Walz said he anticipated the amphitheater would cost between $50,000 and $75,000, but estimates from contractors have come back closer to $225,000.

“We're not where we thought we'd be at,” Walz said. “We can't find anyone we believe is a reasonable bidder at this point.”

The township began a $5 million planned parks overhaul in March 2016 that calls for renovations to be funded without tax dollars, instead using fundraising, grants and a special development fund that developers pay into through a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement.

The first phase included pavilion renovations and work on baseball fields.

Walz said he will work with staff to prepare bid specifications for supervisors' consideration at a future meeting.

“I would really like to see that amphitheater up and running this year,” Supervisor Doug Weimer said.

Winters added that staff is finalizing details on federal money slated for additional pavilion renovations, as well as the construction of a dog park.

The full parks overhaul is expected to take between eight and 10 years.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

