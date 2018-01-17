Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Westmoreland leads PennDOT region in plowing miles, budget

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 1:29 p.m.
A PennDOT truck clears snow from the shoulder on Route 30 West in Unity on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A PennDOT truck clears snow from the shoulder on Route 30 West in Unity on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018.

Westmoreland County leads three other counties in PennDOT's District 12 region when it comes to miles of roads from which state plows are responsible for clearing snow — and the winter maintenance budget that supports that task.

A fleet of 68 state plow trucks and five anti-icing trucks are responsible for covering 2,787 snow-lane miles in Westmoreland County, PennDOT notes in its January district progress report.

PennDOT budgets an average of $6.6 million annually for winter tasks in the county.

That compares with $5.3 million budgeted in Washington County, where 62 plow trucks and five anti-icing trucks are on hand to cover 2,537 miles. In Fayette County, $3.9 million supports 42 plow trucks and one anti-icing truck for 1,710 miles. The respective numbers in Greene County are $2.2 million, 28, one and 1,205 miles.

PennDOT maintains about 94,000 snow-lane miles across the state. A 10-mile, four-lane road counts as 40 lane miles.

In Westmoreland, PennDOT employs 113 truck operators, 38 temporary winter operators and 11 mechanics. Last season, it used 26,627 tons of salt — the most in the district — and 301,359 gallons of salt brine drawn from 10 stockpiles in the county.

Fayette County ranked first last season in the amount of salt brine used (364,660 gallons), while Washington County ranked second in salt usage (17,652 tons).

District 12 has used about 31,000 tons of salt so far this winter and replenished 10,000 tons of the 80,000 tons it had at the start of the season.

When it comes to average annual snowfall, Fayette leads with 86 inches — just ahead of Westmoreland, with 84 inches, according to PennDOT. Washington County gets an average of 47 inches, and Greene, 42 inches.

Under ideal conditions, in a storm with a relatively low accumulation of snow, PennDOT expects to complete plowing of interstates and expressways in 2 hours, while other major routes or less-traveled state roads may see a plow every 3 hours.

It can take several hours to plow secondary state roads with lower traffic volumes.

According to PennDOT, its winter crews normally work two shifts — from 4 a.m. to noon and from noon to 8 p.m. When a storm is moving through the area, the shifts are extended to 12 hours each, beginning at midnight and noon.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

