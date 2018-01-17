Occupants flee fire at North Huntingdon home, but dog perishes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A kitchen fire spread quickly through a two-story wood-frame house in North Huntingdon Township on Wednesday, firefighters said.

The fire was reported at 11:25 a.m. and extensively damaged the home at 1290 Armstrong St., according to Larimer Volunteer Fire Department Deputy Chief Tom Harrison.

"It was initially reported as a kitchen fire. ... Irwin pulled up within eight minutes, and we were right behind them," he said.

However, Harrison said the fire got into the "old wooden walls" and quickly spread to the second floor.

All of the occupants got out safely, he said. However, a dog perished in the fire and a second dog was taken to a Monroeville veterinary clinic for treatment.

He said the cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious.

Larimer was assisted by several other township departments and units from Irwin and North Irwin.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.