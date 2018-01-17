Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

PennDOT shrinks list of deficient bridges, plans to fix West Newton, Salina spans

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 4:57 p.m.
The Salina Bridge that connects Bell and Kiski townships over the Kiski River is being considered for repairs or replacement. The bridge, which has a 10-ton weight limit, is shown on Monday, March 20, 2017.
Emily Balser | Tribune-Review
The Salina Bridge that connects Bell and Kiski townships over the Kiski River is being considered for repairs or replacement. The bridge, which has a 10-ton weight limit, is shown on Monday, March 20, 2017.

Updated 12 hours ago

PennDOT District 12 has reduced the number of structurally deficient state-maintained bridges in Westmoreland, Fayette, Washington and Greene counties by about 44 percent over the past decade.

By 2022, PennDOT plans to shrink the deficient bridge total to 10 percent of all state spans in the four counties — a ratio that would be consistent with the national average.

According to PennDOT officials, a bridge is considered structurally deficient if it has a major component that is in “poor” or worse condition, but it doesn't mean the span is unsafe or lacks adequate capacity to carry traffic.

There were 713 deficient bridges in the district in 2009, a number that fell to 399 by the end of last year. That reflects PennDOT's push during the past 10 years to replace or rehabilitate its bridges that were in the worst condition.

The department's own crews have updated or replaced about a dozen smaller bridges each year, while District 12 is on track to replace 83 bridges through a public-private partnership with Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners.

PennDOT also has addressed major bridges in the district — ones that cross a river or are more than 500 feet long. Deficient bridges in that category have been reduced from 14 to just three.

The remaining three, under design to be replaced or rehabilitated, are:

• The West Newton Bridge, which carries Route 136 over the Youghiogheny River in West Newton;

• The Salina Bridge on Route 1060, which crosses the Kiskiminetas River, connecting Bell Township in Westmoreland County with Kiskiminetas Township in Armstrong County;

• and the Layton Bridge, which carries Layton Road over the Youghiogheny River in Perry Township, Fayette County.

District 12 projects it will reduce the number of deficient bridges to 321 two years from now and to 235 by 2022.

Assuming it reaches that goal, District 12 then will shift its focus to include preserving bridges that are rated in “fair” condition. With an average age of 75 years, those spans account for about 25 percent of all state bridges in the four counties.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

