Greater Latrobe eyes 2.5-mill cap for potential tax hike

The Greater Latrobe School Board is expected Tuesday to act on a resolution setting 2.5 mills as the maximum amount it could add to district real estate taxes for the 2018-19 school year.

District business administrator Dan Watson has recommended that the board limit itself to a potential tax hike of no more than 3.1 percent of the current 80.75-mill rate. Agreeing to that index limit — set by state officials under Act 1, the Taxpayer Relief Act — means the board won't require local voter approval or state-approved exceptions if it proceeds with a millage increase. District officials also can wait until May to present a tentative 2018-19 budget instead of preparing a preliminary version of the spending plan earlier this year.

“We have done some preliminary costing and believe it reasonable to operate within these limits,” Watson said.

Greater Latrobe increased its property tax by 1.75 mills under the current school year's budget of $55.4 million — staying within the then-current index limit of 3.2 percent, or 2.53 mills. That hike added $46 to the average property owner's tax bill.

Since Act 1 became law in 2006, the district held the line on taxes three times, kept most other annual tax increases within 1.5 mills and exceeded the index just once. It increased the real estate tax by 4.5 mills for 2010-11, compared with the index of 2.48 mills that year.

A 2.5-mill tax hike would generate about $846,000 to support the district's 2018-19 budget. A more modest increase of 1 mill would generate $338,000.

