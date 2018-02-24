Westmoreland's construction outlook optimistic

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Overall, 1,970 permits were issued in the county last year, down from 2,194 in 2013.

In recent years, five municipalities have led Westmoreland County in the number of building permits issued, according to the county's planning division:

Contractors are busy amid an expansion trend in Westmoreland County, building everything from patio homes to health centers and elementary schools.

Building permit numbers are down overall in the county by about 10 percent compared to four years ago, but local residential contractors say their business has mostly remained steady. They join commercial contractors and economic development officials in expressing an optimistic outlook for construction in the months ahead.

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Commercial Construction Index report, released in December in cooperation with USG Corp., 57 percent of contractors expect to hire in the next sixth months and a majority are projecting stable or increased revenue in 2018.

"We're seeing a lot of expansion from local businesses that have been debating whether to go ahead with projects," said Jim Smith, president of the Economic Growth Connection of Westmoreland. "Now it seems they're all deciding to do so. A lot of companies have had money sitting on the sidelines for a while."

The proposed ethane "cracker" plant in Beaver County will have the greatest economic impact in other nearby counties, Smith believes. But there are plenty of other promising prospects in Westmoreland County, including the recently announced proposal to develop a mini-casino.

Smith cites craft breweries and technology companies among industries that are assuming a growing presence in Westmoreland County. Another important factor is the expansion of local health care services — including Excela Health's recently opened ambulatory care center in Unity and the Allegheny Health Network's plan for a hospital in Hempfield.

"We think having a robust health network is vital to the health of the economy," Smith said, noting it's an important asset for attracting employers to the area.

"We're very bullish on the county in the coming year or two," he said. "We see the expansion continuing," barring a national economic setback.

Guardian Construction of Export has benefited from increased area interest in commercial building projects. The firm's recent efforts have included the Forbes Road retail plaza along Route 30 in Unity and a pre-engineered, 30,000-square-foot metal warehouse for Xodus Medical in New Kensington.

While winter months typically are slower in the construction business, that hasn't been the case this year for Guardian. Its crews are renovating a former Comcast office in Hempfield to house a detoxification and recovery center for people struggling with drug addiction.

"The economy has grown to the point where local businesses are wanting to make some moves, to grow some in size and employment," said Dennis O'Hara, Guardian's senior vice president of construction.

Guardian's business has reflected that industry trend. "In five years, it's been steadily climbing," O'Hara said.

The company is lining up two construction projects in Greensburg and North Versailles.

There is a challenge to such growth — the difficulty some contractors face in finding and keeping the skilled workers needed to keep pace with development.Smith said Westmoreland and three neighboring counties are taking steps to close that gap through a workforce development forum — recently hiring a director and promoting college-level instruction and internship programs for area high school students.

Area contractors who focus on residential construction say they've been holding their own this past year.

Jason Corna, real estate agent with the Murrysville-based Kacin Companies, said area residential construction has been "pretty solid for the past three to four years. It's not picking up or declining."

Kacin has finished building five single-family homes in Ligonier Borough and received approval to construct a two-phase, 660-unit housing development in Washington Township, he said.

Corna noted many of the company's Westmoreland housing projects are "speaking more to the empty nester," with neighboring Allegheny County presenting a younger demographic.

Tom Zona, owner of Zona Construction and Remodeling in North Huntingdon, said his remodeling business has been a little slow, but he's looking forward to a better year in 2018 — thanks, in part, to changes in federal tax laws.

"I see people are doing new construction and building homes in the North Huntingdon area," Zona said. "My hopes are to see more people start to get renovations done to their existing homes.

"Everybody is going to get a tax break, and hopefully that's going to enable more people to get a project done."

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.