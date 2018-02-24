Westmoreland company works on initiatives to drive growth

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

New Kennametal Corp. CEO Christopher Rossi is no stranger in helping lead a company through a successful transition and reorganization, like the one the industrial toolmaker has undergone the past few years, cutting expenses and shedding plants and 1,000 jobs in an initiative expected to save from $165 million to $195 million annually.

“I gained a lot of experience leading a company (Dresser-Rand Group Inc.) through a multi-year transformation to improve customer service, drive growth, and affect a step-change in profitability,” said Rossi, who became Kennametal's CEO in August 2017.

The company's headquarters are in Pittsburgh, and it has corporate offices and a technology center in Unity. The company is Westmoreland County's 22nd largest employer, according to the state Department of Labor and Industry. It has about 850 employees at five locations across Pennsylvania.

During his time at Dresser-Rand, where he was CEO from September 2015 to May 2017, Rossi said he was part of a leadership team that led a transformation from about $1 billion in sales and losing money to a public company with $3 billion in sales and profitability such that the company eventually was purchased for $7.6 billion.

At Kennametal, Rossi succeeded Ronald De Feo, who took over in February 2016. At the time, the company was struggling and would post a net loss of $233.8 million in the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2016.

De Feo, who assumed control after Donald Nolan was removed, oversaw a turnaround during which net income rose to $51.9 million in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2017. Earnings per share jumped to 61 cents, compared to a $2.83 per share loss in the prior year.

“I see Kennametal in the initial stages of a similar journey of transformation,” Rossi said.

Kennametal provides metal-cutting tools and wear-resistant solutions to the aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation industries. Its products are sold in more than 60 countries.

The good news is the positive trends in all of its end-markets, including the energy sector, Rossi said. In its infrastructure business, oil and gas activity has certainly increased, he said. It is also focused on new product launches, as well as a new cutting tool technology partnership with Caterpillar.

With its markets going strong, “most of our manufacturing operations are heavily loaded due to high market activity and the traction we are getting on our growth initiatives,” Rossi said.

In some cases, Kennametal is adding temporary workers to increase the capacity of its legacy manufacturing process while working to bring online its new, modernized manufacturing processes, Rossi said.

“We believe that this approach will minimize disruption to our customers while we modernize,” Rossi said.

In his first full quarter leading Kennametal, the company saw net income for the period from October through December rise to $42.1 million on sales of $571.3 million, compared to $7.9 million on sales of $487.5 million for the same quarter in 2016. Its earnings per share rose to 51 cents for the quarter, a jump from 9 cents the same quarter in 2016.

There was 17 percent year-over-year sales growth for the October-through-December quarter and Kennametal is predicting a strong remainder of the fiscal year, with sales growth from existing businesses between 9 and 11 percent, up from earlier predictions of between 5 and 7 percent.

“We are encouraged by Kennametal's strong organic sales growth as well as improving margins, both of which turned around from fiscal year 2016 and fiscal year 2017,” said Elizabeth Vermillion, an equity research analyst who follows Kennametal for CFRA Research of New York City.

With the strength in Kennametal's end markets, Vermillion said she sees growth of 12.5 to 13 percent for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.

Kennametal is executing a series of initiatives to drive growth, to simplify the company and business processes, and to modernize its manufacturing capability, while at the same time acting to meet increasing demand, Rossi said.

It is gaining momentum, even though “we still have a lot of work to do,” Rossi said. “The major benefits of modernization are yet to come.”

When that occurs, Rossi said he believes that Kennametal's revenue will grow to $2.5 billion to $2.6 billion, up from about $2.1 billion.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.