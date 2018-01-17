Deadly Mt. Pleasant Township crash involved speed, alcohol, witnesses tell jury

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A crash in Mt. Pleasant Township that left a man dead and two others injured was so forceful that the car catapulted a 300-pound decorative rock more than 30 feet, sheared two utility poles as it spun out and flipped over, then came to rest against a tree, an accident reconstruction expert testified Wednesday.

State police Cpl. Steven Siko told Westmoreland County jurors that the 2005 Acura hatchback Scott Leighliter was driving on March 9, 2013, was traveling at least 55 mph when it careened off School Street and violently crashed, killing passenger Corey Moximchalk, 27.

“There was too much damage of the car to get an actual speed,” Siko testified during the second day of Leighliter's trial on vehicular homicide and drunk driving before Common Pleas Judge Rita Hathaway.

The prosecution contends Leighliter, 28, of Mt. Pleasant was drunk when he sped on the rural road and lost control of his car while rounding a curve near an elementary school and a number of homes.

Siko testified he couldn't say precisely how fast the car was moving before impact. Witnesses previously told jurors they believed the speed could have exceeded 100 mph.

The prosecution rested its case against Leighliter on Wednesday afternoon, but not before introducing additional evidence that he was drunk at the time.

Dr. Edward Barbieri, a forensic toxicologist with NMS Labs in Willow Grove, Pa. testified via video that Leighliter had a blood-alcohol content that ranged between .095 to 0.107 percent two hours after the crash.

Motorists in Pennsylvania are considered to be intoxicated with a blood-alcohol level in excess of 0.08 percent.

Barbieri told jurors that Leighliter's alcohol content was the equivalent of four 12-ounce cups of beer. He estimated that Leighliter's blood-alcohol content at the time of the crash was 0.13 percent.

“He would not have been able to operate a vehicle safely with that (blood-alcohol level),” Barbieri testified.

The prosecution has maintained that Leighliter drank alcohol over five hours during a gun bash at the Bridgeport Sportsmen's Club. Witnesses said he left there at about 5 p.m. with Moximchalk and Patrick Marshala, both of Mt. Pleasant, to drive to another social club.

Police said Moximchalk, a backseat passenger, was ejected from the car. Leighliter and Marshala were injured.

The defense, which is expected to present testimony when the trial reconvenes Thursday morning, will challenge the veracity of two blood tests.

Leighliter's blood was drawn about an hour after the crash when he arrived at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh. The results of that test showed a blood-alcohol content of 0.50 percent. But doctors suspected that test was contaminated by a saline solution Leighliter received intravenously when he arrived.

Emergency room doctors and nurses testified that results from the first test were inaccurate based on their assessment of Leighliter's health at the time.

A second blood test performed an hour later was used to determine Leighliter's alcohol content.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.